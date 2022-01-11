Dr. Barbara Kaufman (nee Hollenberg), beloved wife of the late Dr. Benjamin Kaufman; devoted mother of Dr. Bruce (Anna) Kaufman and Dr. Bram (Kellye) Kaufman; loving grandmother of Zachary and Jacob Kaufman, Lilly and Hugh Church; and dear sister of Dr. Charles Hollenberg (deceased) (wife, Mimi) and Dr. Martin Hollenberg (deceased) (wife, Button).
Barbara Hollenberg was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, into a nurturing family dedicated to education and philanthropy where she developed her inquisitive nature and love of reading. She attended the University of Minnesota and the University of Manitoba, where during a period of accelerated education process due to World War II, she earned her medical degree at a young age. As a true trailblazer, she was one of few women at the time to attain that level of education.
Barbara took her residency in pediatrics at University Hospitals’ Cleveland Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. There, she met her husband, Dr. Benjamin Kaufman, and they were married shortly later. She practiced for many years as a pediatrician at the City Hospital, currently known as MetroHealth Medical Center. She developed a particular interest in adolescent medicine, which prompted her to take a second residency in the specialty of psychiatry at the age of 50, true to her lifelong devotion to personal education. Barbara practiced as a psychiatrist in Cleveland until the age of 80, where she applied her extensive knowledge and insight to help so many others in the community. After retirement she maintained a very active lifestyle still involved with philanthropy, education, and her special love of art and the arts. As late as her 90s, she was regularly involved in taking online courses, meeting with her book club, and attending symphony and theater performances.
Together with her late husband, they leave a legacy of giving, education and friendship.
