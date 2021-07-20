David Louis Kaufman, 62, beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend died unexpectedly July 17, 2021, at his home in Plymouth, Mass.
A proud Cleveland native, David was born in October 1958, the son of Jules Louis Kaufman and Joan Kaufman (nee Skall). He grew up in the neighborhood of Shaker Heights along with his sister, Jane. During his school years he played the French horn, attended summer camp in Maine, developed an interest in photography and became a lifeguard and competitive swimmer.
He attended Kenyon College, Middlebury College’s Summer Immersion French program and traveled to Europe, backpacking by Eurail. Later, he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
David’s tender and kind spirit left a mark on us all. He made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. He was an intelligent, warm, giving, compassionate, diplomatic and nonjudgmental person; having that unique ability to win anyone over.
He loved the outdoors, dogs, gardening, finding new places to go out to dinner, spending time with his nieces and nephews and most of all connecting with his friends and family in person. His generous nature and his ability to befriend any person who came into his presence is evident by the number of friends he shares on Facebook.
David lived up and down the East Coast, making many friends along the way, eventually laying anchor in Boston over 30 years ago. Recently David and his wife, Trish, moved to Plymouth to start a new chapter in their 17-year marriage. He took immense pride in his new home and received such pleasure in tending his community garden, making home improvements, meeting new neighbors and spending time making plans for the future.
David had as diverse a work history as he did pool of friends. From CEO of Allied International Resources to president and co-founder of Hemetrics Development Corp, he ultimately found his niche as a vice president of sales for Shareworks by Morgan Stanley where he left his mark as a valued team member.
He was a member of the board of the American Institute of Food and Wine, which launched the exhibition of Julia Child’s Studio Kitchen at the Smithsonian Institution, one of the museum’s most popular exhibit.
David is survived by his wife, Trish R. Garland. The two met nearly twenty years ago on Cape Cod through mutual friends and family and were married a few years later. She will forever cherish their time together, the loving partnership they developed, the adventures they took, and all his friends that he connected her with. Words cannot capture the grief, sorrow and heartache his loss has left.
He is also survived by his beloved siste,r Jane Kaufman and her partner Robert Holden of Ashfield, Mass.; his aunt, Charlotte Blank (nee Skall) of San Francisco; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and a legion of loyal friends.
There will be in person shiva at his sister’s home in Ashfield at 7:30 p.m. July 24 and at 7 p.m. July 25. For details, please email Jane at janeskaufman@gmail.com.
His memorial service, a celebration of life gathering on Zoom, will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 15. Friends, family and work colleagues from across the country are invited and welcome to attend. A link will shared soon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charitable campaign made to a cause near and dear to his heart. He loved his new community YMCA, which was a short walk from his home and was looking forward to participating in fundraising efforts for their new pool. Donations can be sent to: Derek Paiva, VP of Old Colony YMCA - Plymouth, 2 Greenside Way, South Plymouth, MA 02360. Please specify it is for the pool at Redbook in memory of David Kaufman.
David really did touch everyone he made contact with in such a positive and life-affirming way. Please feel free to share a stories at bit.ly/3hQjWof to memorialize the impact he had on you. Photos are also welcome and encouraged.