Earl “Dicey” Kaufman, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Rosalyn (nee Bertear). Loving father of Dale (Marcy) Kaufman and Penny (Richard Long) Kaufman. Devoted grandfather of Michael and Robbie Kaufman, and Tommy (Maura) Jamieson. Dear brother of Stuart (Sheila) and the late Allan (Gretchen) Kaufman. Cherished uncle.
Services will be held 1 p.m. March 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. March 1, and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. March 2 at the residence of Marcy and Dale Kaufman, 23509 E. Groveland Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Maltz Hospice House c/o The Montefiore Foundation.