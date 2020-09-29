Fred A. Kaufman, beloved husband of Mary (nee Channon) Kaufman. Loving father of Raquel Flatow (Michael) Haas and Jonathan (Natalie) Kaufman. Devoted grandfather of Kyle and Alexandra. Dear brother of the late Paul Kaufman.
Graveside services will be held Sept. 29 at Beth El Cemetery in Paramus, N.J. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the residence of Raquel and Michael Haas, 2644 Butterwing Road in Pepper Pike. Outdoor receiving, masks required and social distancing will be maintained.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Basser Center for BRAC Research of the University of Pennsylvania Medicine. Visit basser.org for information.