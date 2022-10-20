Ida Kaufman (nee Henkin), beloved wife of the late Benny Kaufman, passed away Oct. 19, 2022.
Loving mother of Susan Glaser (Rabbi Marc Sirinsky) and the late Mark (Remy) Kaufman and the late Neil (Arline, deceased) Kaufman. Devoted grandmother of Joshua Widen and Rachael (Daniel) Metcalf. Great-grandmother of Asher. Dear sister of the late Albert Henkin.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 4 p.m. at Wiggins Place, 27070 Cedar Road in Beachwood. Friends who wish may contribute to the Clergy Fund, c/o The Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at bkbmc.com, selecting the obituary of Ida Kaufman and clicking on join live stream.
Starting Oct. 22, a recording will be available on YouTube by searching Ida Kaufman Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.