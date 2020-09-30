Marc Elliot Kaufman, beloved husband of Joy. M. (nee Ende). Loving father of Craig (Mia) and Ethan Kaufman (Emily Smock, fiancée). Devoted grandfather of Lucas. Dear brother of Larry Kaufman.
Graveside services will be held Oct. 1 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family requests no visitation at the residence. To view a livestream, go to bkbmc.com, select "Obituaries," select Marc's notice, scroll to the livestream on that page and select "join livestream."
Friends who wish may contribute to the AbleGamers Charity (ablegamers.org).