Neil J. Kaufman Ph.D., beloved husband of the late Arline Bognar. Cherished son of Ida (nee Henkin) and the late Benny Kaufman. Dear brother of Susan Glaser and the late Mark Kaufman. Loving uncle, great uncle, nephew and cousin.
Services will be held at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 26 by going to bkbmc.com, go to obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Neil Kaufman, click on that, scroll down to join live steam, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.