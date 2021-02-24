Sandy Kaufman (nee Katz), 83, loving wife of Donald for
62 years passed away peacefully Feb. 19, 2021. Loved dearly by her children Dale (Sandra) Kaufman, Edye (Kurt) Sebben and Jodi (Danny) Diaz. Dearest sister of Arlen (Lucy) Katz, Joyce (Mark) Wasserman and sister-in-law of Richard (Royce) Kaufman and Judy (Bob) Pazol. She was adored by her five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.
Sandy graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and went to The Ohio State University. She and her family moved to Florida and her latest residence was in Port Orange. She loved the outdoors, working in her garden, was the life of the party always, and loved singing and entertaining people.
She worked beside her husband in jeans stores that they owned for years and their latest talents was making numerous things out of corian. These items are displayed on donscrafts.com.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Gathering Place in Beachwood.