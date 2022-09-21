Selma Kaufman, 99, of Stratford, Conn., passed away Sept. 20, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, Conn.
Selma was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Hyman and Sadie Bruckner, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in South Bellmore. During wartime she worked as an engineer for Bell Labs and was employed later in life as the attendance officer at the JFK high school in South Bellmore for many years. Was involved for many years as a volunteer at Congregation Ohav Shalom (Merrick), Hadassah of Southern Long Island and as president of the PTA at the Chatterton School in Merrick, N.Y.
Selma is survived by her devoted children, Steven Kaufman, and his wife, Raisa; David Kaufman; and Susan Kaufman; her adored grandchildren, Sara Lewis and her husband, David; Leah Pike, and her husband, Mark; and Debra Kaufman; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Hannah Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Jacob Pike and Jordan Pike. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jess Kaufman and dear brother Bernard Bruckner.
A graveside funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Beth Moses Cemetery, 1500 Wellwood Ave. in West Babylon, N.Y. Shiva for family and friends at Kaufman home from 5:50 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at 314 B South Trail, Oronoque Village in Stratford.
For more information and to share condolences, visit greensfuneralhome.com.
The family suggest any contributions be made in Selma’s blessed memory to the Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Center, NY 11570.
We were fortunate to have been enriched by Selma’s incredible loving life, and may her perfect beautiful soul be a peace forever.
Arrangements under the direction of Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home.