Abraham F. Kay; beloved husband of the late Bonnie (nee Barkley). Loving father of Dr. Benjamin (Amanda) Kay and Dr. Sam Kay. Cherished son of the late Sara and Max Kay. Dear brother of Dr. Marsha Kay and Dr. William Kay. Beloved uncle and brother-in-law.
Family services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery, Taylor Road Section C. Friends may view the service at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Abraham Kay, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society or The Gathering Place.