Kay, Daniel

Daniel Kay died Nov. 24. He was born July 12, 1926.
He was the beloved husband of the late Harriet (nee Faigel). Loving father of Barbara (Michael-deceased) Blum, Carol (Ken) Peterson and the late Judith Gabriel. Devoted grandfather of Matthew Blum, and step-grandfather of Kim (Mark) Baker, Kenneth Peterson II and great-grandfather of Ashley Stovall, Chari Brugman, Katlyn (Zachary) Schupp and William Schupp. Dear brother of the late Jack (Lillian) Kay, Delores (Norman) Gladstone and Sally (Harry) Weisman.
Private family services were held. Daniel was a longtime resident of Akron and Detroit.
Family will receive friends at Point East Community Room, 27500 Cedar Road, Beachwood, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society or the PAF Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.