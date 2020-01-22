Judith Kaye (nee Katzive), 93, was born Nov. 15, 1926, and passed away Jan. 20, 2020.
Beloved wife of Lawrence Allen Kaye (deceased), Harold Rubin and Harlan Bradley (both deceased); devoted mother of Joanne “Bunny” (Allan) Etzkin, Susan (Shay) Bilchik, Jimmy Bradley, Cindy (Edward) Epstein, Gregory (Melinda) Rubin, Michael Rubin and Larry (Alma) Rubin (deceased); loving grandmother of Brian (Holly), David (Randi), Melissa (Brandon), Zach (Lindsay), Mitchell, Jayson, Debbie (Joshua), Samantha, Richie and Larrie; cherished great-grandmother of Aaron, Jordyn, Benji, Amanda, Henry, Harley, Skylar, Parker, Larry Jr. and Isabella; dear sister of Jeanne Lincoff, Leonard Katzive, Sam Karson and Ozzy Karson (all deceased).
Funeral services will be held at noon Jan. 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Alpert Jewish Family Services of the Palm Beaches (alpertjfs.org/give-now).