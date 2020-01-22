Judith Kaye

Judith Kaye (nee Katzive), 93, was born Nov. 15, 1926, and passed away Jan. 20, 2020.

Beloved wife of Lawrence Allen Kaye (deceased), Harold Rubin and Harlan Bradley (both deceased); devoted mother of Joanne “Bunny” (Allan) Etzkin, Susan (Shay) Bilchik, Jimmy Bradley, Cindy (Edward) Epstein, Gregory (Melinda) Rubin, Michael Rubin and Larry (Alma) Rubin (deceased); loving grandmother of Brian (Holly), David (Randi), Melissa (Brandon), Zach (Lindsay), Mitchell, Jayson, Debbie (Joshua), Samantha, Richie and Larrie; cherished great-grandmother of Aaron, Jordyn, Benji, Amanda, Henry, Harley, Skylar, Parker, Larry Jr. and Isabella; dear sister of Jeanne Lincoff, Leonard Katzive, Sam Karson and Ozzy Karson (all deceased).

Funeral services will be held at noon Jan. 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.

Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Alpert Jewish Family Services of the Palm Beaches (alpertjfs.org/give-now).

Tags