Bonnie Kearns (nee Golenberg), 77, of Melbourne, Fla., died April 23, 2020. Bonnie was born on March 25, 1943, in Cleveland to Esther (Resnick) and David Golenberg (of blessed memory). She was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and attended Ohio University. Bonnie worked as a certified medical healthcare professional in Cleveland and for several hospitals in the Melbourne area where she moved to help care for her elderly parents. Bonnie was an devoted mother and grandmother. Besides her sons, Bonnie’s greatest treasures were her beloved grandchildren, Alex, Addie and Andrew Kearns who will greatly miss their “Bon Bon”. Bonnie was cherished by her numerous cousins, aunt and devoted and adoring friends. She will be missed by all who knew her kind spirit and everlasting beauty.
Bonnie is survived by loving sons Jeffrey Kearns of Melbourne, Fla., and Mark Kearns (Jen Franklin Kearns) of Columbus; grandchildren Alex, Addie and Andrew Kearns; and brother Sanford (Janet) Golenberg of Athens, Ohio.
May her memory be a blessing.
Funeral services were held in Florida.