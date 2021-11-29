Claudia J. Keilin, dearly beloved wife of Stanley; devoted mother of Larry (Cyndi) Keilin, Tami (Ted) Friedman and Scott (Mykil) Keilin; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Bradley, Max, Cam, Logan, Caid and Rylee; loving great-grandmother of Cali, Talyon and Diezel.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Masks required. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at bkbmc.com, go to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Claudia Keilin, click on her obituary, scroll down to live stream, click on join live stream. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will be receiving friends immediately following interment until 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Sherry Park Apartments (Social Room), 2111 Acacia Park Drive in Lyndhurst.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Claudia Keilin, Taussig Cancer Center, Lymphoma: mail to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193, or online at giving.clevelandclinic.org: In memory of Claudia Keilin.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Keilin family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.