Clare Ann Kelemen died on Oct. 29, 2021, in Oceanside, Calif., at age 70 after a long illness with kidney failure. She is survived by her brother, Gary (Gloria) Kelemen; nieces, Nicole (Brian) Makowski and Aliya Mandel; nephew, Asher (Dena) Mandel; and cousin, Eva Kelemen. Her sisters, Marge Klass and Kathy Sandler, preceded her in death.
Clare was born in Cleveland on Feb. 11, 1951. She was a member of the Cleveland Heights High School graduating class of 1969. She moved to the San Diego area in 1980. She fell in love with the town of Carlsbad, Calif., where she worked as a Realtor and as a massage therapist. She made many wonderful friends in Cleveland and Carlsbad due to her loving nature and fantastic sense of humor.
Friends who wish may contribute to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org).