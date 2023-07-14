keller, renee

Renee Keller (nee Grossberg), beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend died July 14 after losing her short battle to pancreatic cancer. She was 85.
The only thing more important than family to Renee was her beloved husband, Stanley S. Keller who passed in 2016. They were married for 59 years. Renee was known for being a social butterfly with a giant heart and a kind loving soul. She most enjoyed spending time with her family whether that be on their boat or at their condo in Naples or here in Beachwood, taking trips across the globe with her husband, becoming a frequent attendee of Shabbat services at The Temple and most importantly her joy for her puppy, Lucky Keller, who was adopted by his new loving parents Sally and Kim Zarney.
Born Sept. 17, 1937, to parents Rose Nodelman and Sanford Grossberg, Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Mitchell (Karen) Keller, Lori (Steven) Toth, Greg Keller and Susie Keller, Devoted grandmother of David (Lindsay) Toth, Jason Toth, Melissa Toth, Samantha Kramer, Andrew Kramer, Daniel Kramer, Isabella Kramer, Pearson Kramer, Robert Keller and Elisabeth Keller. Great-grandmother of Sam and Jordan Toth. Dear sister of Linda (Danny) Carb and the late Robert Grossberg.
A funeral will be help at 11 a.m. July 16th at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence 3 Deerfield Lane in Beachwood, (The Village) July 16 after services and interment until 4 p.m., in the evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; 1 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 17 and 1 to 4 p.m. July 18.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it by going to bkbmc.com at 11 a.m. July 16, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Renee Keller, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Contributions may be made to The Temple-Tifereth Israel 26000 Shaker Blvd. Beachwood, OH. 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.