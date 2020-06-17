Stanley Maniel Keller, 90, of West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020. Stan was born Feb. 9, 1930, to Harry Keller and Rebecka Keller (nee Eberhart).
Stan was preceded in death 11 days by his wife, Marilyn Keller (nee Lodish). Stan is survived by his loving children, Kim Keller and Flint (Jenny Davis Keller); and stepchildren Lisa (Cullen) Roth, Neal (Lorrie Schneider) Goldweber and Barry (Sue) Goldweber. He was loved greatly by his grandchildren, Kyle Krueger, Quinn Keller, Rachel Keller, Birdie Keller, Cade Keller, Bray Keller, Derek Baily Roth, Raven Julia Roth, Jason (Meg) Goldweber, Craig Goldweber and Jarred Goldweber; and great-grandchildren, Gwen Krueger and Bryce Goldweber.
Growing up at Bellefaire Orphanage in Cleveland, Stan learned independence and flexibility which he carried throughout his life. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in December 1947, Stan enlisted in the
U.S. Marines.
Stan married his first wife, Lissa Kane in 1950 and settled in Euclid before moving to Cleveland Heights and then on to Moreland Hills in the early 1970s. There, Stan put his formidable handyman talents to good use laying tile floors, installing beams and hanging wallpaper which to this day decorates that lovely home.
Stan was a calm and patient father to his children Kim and Flint. He loved giving back to the community by volunteering at theaters in both Cleveland and Margate, Fla., as well as reading books on tape for the blind through Florida Council of the Blind. Stan loved to work with his hands. His replica plank-on-plank ships are museum quality work.
He married his second wife Marilyn in Cleveland in 1990. They moved to Florida and enjoyed many things together: ushering at Broadway musicals, taking cruises, dancing, doing puzzles, dining out, grilling in their backyard and their grandchildren. Stan’s devotion was unending, visiting Marilyn every chance he could once they no longer were able to live together.
Stan’s jaunty way with people was unique. He approached everyone as a friend; people he met remember him and those who knew him genuinely love him. His legacy of love, flexibility, being in the moment, devotion and good humor lives on in his children and grandchildren. Stan was a man of honor, service, humor and love and will genuinely be missed by us all.
Stan will be buried with honors with fellow service men and women at the South Florida National Cemetery.