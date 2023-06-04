Steven Keller, age 75, passed away on June 2, 2023.
Steven graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio Dominican College and earned his Juris Doctorate from Capital University.
After a period of private practice, Steven became the first federal public defender for the Southern District of Ohio.
Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Garver Keller; parents, Jacob and Shirley Keller; and sister, Barbara Watters. Survived by son, Stuart Keller (Molly Britt); brother, Donald (Gail) Keller; grandchildren, Izadore, Harry and Simon Keller; nephew, Sam Watters; nieces, Jessica Watters, Stephanie (Sean Coen) Keller and Anna (John) Creecy; brother-in-law, Mark Watters and dear friend, Steve Krowtowsky.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 5 at Congregation Agudas Achim, 2767 E. Broad St. in Columbus.
To view the livestream, visit agudasachim.org/live.
Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Shiva will be observed at the home of Stuart Keller and Molly Britt from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 and 5 to 7 p.m. June 6 and June 7.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steven’s memory may be made to Jewish Columbus (jewishcolumbus.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Epstein Memorial Chapel.