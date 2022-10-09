Michael Gene Kellner, 80, of South Euclid, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022. Michael was born March 28, 1942.
Son of Jeanette and David. Devoted husband for 57 years to Carol. Adored father to Robyn (Kevin) Schadick and Neil (Kristen) Kellner. Beloved Papa to Brayden Kellner, Isabella Kellner, Jesse Schadick and Logan Schadick. Brother to Marc.
He went to Ohio University where he met the love of his life Carol. He was a computer programmer in main frame computers for Ohio Bell, and then the Federal Reserve Bank in Cleveland.
Michael loved animals. He enjoyed taking their basenji, Bailey, lure coursing and weight pulling with his daughter. He later enjoyed the companionship of his dog Jamison. He also took great pride in being a docent at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Michael was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching and talking about sports with his son Neil. He and his wife Carol loved to travel, going to Europe, Alaska, and many other places. They wintered together in Hilton Head, S.C., for many years.
He was beloved by all who knew him, and made many good friends in Hilton Head. He was never happier than when bragging about his grandchildren. He was a light in the lives of those around him. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Michael will be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12, navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1665271761212434
Following the funeral service, burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends following burial until 8 p.m. Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 and from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Schadick residence, 25406 Wimbledon Road in Beachwood.
Donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo or the American Heart Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kellner family.
