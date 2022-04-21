Marjorie “Margie” Kempner (nee Kaplan), 99, of Beachwood. Born Dec. 14, 1922, died peacefully at home on April 20, 2022.
Margie was a lifelong Clevelander, graduating from Cleveland Heights High School where she met her future husband, Stanley A. Kempner. Margie was a beloved mother to Stan, Holly and her husband, Warren, grandmother to Brooke, Eric (deceased), Gabrielle and Madelyn and their children, aunt to David and Marjorie Udelf, Donna Kaplan Murphy and Bob and Ken Eckelson, and sister to Ruth Udelf, Dave Kaplan and Fran Eckelson (all deceased).
Margie worked at the family business, Mary Louise, for decades both at the Huron Road location and in Shaker Heights which was owned and operated by Stanley and Marjorie. After Stanley’s death, Marjorie was sole owner for years until her retirement. She didn’t stay out of the retail business for long, though, and worked at several shops until she retired completely.
Margie loved to travel with family and friends, keeping a list of all the places she had visited. She was vivacious, made friends easily and once a friend, she made sure to keep in touch for as long as possible. She especially treasured her European trip with her sisters.
Margie cherished her family keeping in touch with daily phone calls to siblings and frequently visiting with her children and grand children. She was keen to keep in touch with Holly and Stan and learn about their daily activities along with those of Margie’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the glue of extended family, organizing frequent brunches, dinners, and other affairs for her beloved parents, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
An active member of her community, Margie volunteered at multiple organizations including: Meals on Wheels, Menorah Park, the National Council of Jewish Women and The Temple-Tifereth Israel. At Wiggins Place, she worked at the weekly store for residents, was on the welcoming committee and sold raffle tickets.
Margie was a terrific cook, a devoted gardener and amateur artist. She kept her drawing pencils and paper at the ready until late in her life. She also loved attending the Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Playhouse with her close friends and family and instilled a love of the arts to her children.
There will be a memorial service for residents and staff at Wiggins Place where Marjorie lived for nine years. A memorial/celebratory service for family and friends is being planned for early summer and will be announced when in place.
Contributions in Marjorie’s memory can be made to: The Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice Program at Menorah Park or The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
