Linda Ruth Seltzer Kendall, a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area, passed away quietly in Twinsburg on June 1, 2020.
She is survived by husband, Bob; daughters, Wendy (Julius) Hess and Stephanie (James) Levine and sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) and Kevin (Tariko); and grandchildren, Eric, Jamie and Dana Levine, Maxwell and Theodore Hess, and Seth and Hannah Kendall and Isaiah Kendall.
Linda was born in Cleveland on Oct. 4, 1941 to Edward and Doris Seltzer. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, she had planned to study at The Ohio State University, but she deferred attending college after meeting Bob Kendall in 1958; they married in 1960. Linda opted to be a stay-at-home mother, raising her children, and eventually, returning to college and earning her bachelor’s degree from Ursuline College in English where she graduated summa cum laude. This major fit her love of books; she was an avid reader for most of her life, reading both the classics and more popular fare. She also loved crosswords, acrostics and word games, and was a talented writer.
Linda was also a person of exceptional taste and style. She loved good food, the theater, fine art, beautiful clothes and jewelry. She turned this last love into a vocation, becoming a GIA certified gemologist and gemstone grader. Her exceptional eye for quality also extended to dogs, and she made her mark in the dog show world as a breeder and exhibitor of bichon frises. Under her Snowberry prefix, she produced many champions including some of the top winners in the country.
Linda’s also loved world travel. She ultimately visited 100 different countries, becoming a proud member of the Traveler’s Century Club. Travel allowed her to indulge her love of discovery, learning and adventure.
Linda was a person of many talents as well. She was a gifted knitter, a skillful player of contract bridge, and a good cook and hostess. She always had an active social life, maintaining a large and loyal group of friends, even after Parkinson’s disease started to diminish her, first taking her body and eventually, her mind. She battled this insidious disease for the last 20 years of her life and ultimately, it won.
Funeral services will be private, but a Zoom livestream will be held at 11 a.m. June 4 at bit.ly/2MmjtJI. For call in attendees, find your local number at bit.ly/3eG1sT1 and type in the meeting I.D., 878 9389 9929, and the password, 724819, to join.
Donations in Linda’s memory can be made to InMotion, 4829 Galaxy Parkway, Suite M, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128 (beinmotion.org/donation).