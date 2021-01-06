Hilary F. Kendis (nee Franklin), beloved wife of Robert D. Kendis. Dear sister of Todd (Sherese) Franklin and Mason (David Stern) Franklin. Cherished aunt of Max and Rebecca.
Hilary was employed in various areas of senior management specializing in human resources, working for companies such as Ford Motor Company, Merck, and Ernst & Young.
Hilary was an accomplished pianist and artist. A graduate of University of Michigan, she also enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband, Bob.
She peacefully passed away after a long illness.
Private family services were held. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association/Cleveland Chapter.