David M. Kerman, M.D., 96, passed peacefully at home in Cleveland, on Feb. 22, 2021, after a long and brave battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Born July 13, 1924 in Cincinnati, to the late Chaim and Sophia Kerman, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 and served with the 115th Regiment during World War II.
After the war, he pursued medical studies at the University of Cincinnati, and established a private practice in Montgomery, Ohio. He loved medicine, and was a skilled and respected family physician for more than 40 years.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Hildegard; and his children, Mark Kerman (Marsha Moseley), Karen Kerman, M.D. (John Donoghue, Ph.D.), Keith Kerman, M.D. (Debra Leizman, M.D.), and Simmie Kerman (Steven Aarons).
He was ever proud of his wonderful grandchildren, Langston Kerman (Nikki Hasselbarth), Brian Kerman, Jacob Donoghue, Ph.D., Noah Donoghue, M.D., Hannah Kerman, Eve Kerman, R.N. (Chase Wilson), Sophia Kerman, Joshua Aarons and Zoe Aarons. He is survived also by his beloved sister, Marlene Beraha.
Family services were held Feb. 26 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Internment is at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (University Hospitals, PO Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101).