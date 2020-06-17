Alan Lee Kern, born in 1931 to Sylvia (nee Berkowitz) and Sam Kern (Case Western Reserve University graduate).
Alan was named after his grandfather, Armin, who still has a street named after him called Armin Avenue located on the west side of Cleveland. Alan grew up in Shaker Heights and graduated from University School in 1949. After high school, he graduated from Purdue University, where he played tennis, was the president of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, and a classmate and ROTC friend of the astronaut Neil Armstrong.
Alan later served in the military from 1955 to 1957 and was stationed in Japan. There, he became a third-degree Mason and competed in a few tennis tournaments. Alan returned to the states and married Diane Verstein in 1962 in her hometown of Lima. In 1971, Alan became the president of International Power and Machinery in Cleveland when his father, Sam, retired from the family business that was founded in 1918.
For the last six years, Alan resided at The Laurels of Chagrin Falls (formerly known as Hamlet Manor). To pass the time, he wrote and self-published a book called, “Do You Know Where You are Going?”, which examines health care for the elderly.
Alan is survived by his wife, Diane (nee Verstein) Kern; sister-in-law, Susan (nee Verstein) King; and daughter, Lorri Slesh (and her family), who all reside in Cleveland.
Alan has requested that any donations be made on his behalf to a charity of choice or to The Laurels of Chagrin Falls (Attn: Molly Spencer), 150 Cleveland St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022.