Barbara "Bobbi" Kersey (nee Isquick). Loving mother of Dana (Bill) Trau and Jodi (Stephen) Marchewitz. Devoted grandma of Amanda and Morgan Trau, Ally and Jake Marchewitz. Beloved niece of Scott (Pam) Isquick.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 7 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood, OH.
Family will receive friends following service until 4 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m. March 7 only at Fairmount Temple.
Friends who wish may contribute to the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland or Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it by live stream on March 7 by going to fairmounttemple.org and selecting livestream in the Joseph and Florence Mandel Sanctuary
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.