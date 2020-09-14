Phyllis “Boots” Kertesz (nee Pearlman) beloved wife of the late Alex. Loving mother of Randy (Rhonda) Kertesz, Ronnie (Juana Cuervo) Kertesz and Stacy (Steven) Steinberg. Devoted grandmother of Daryl (Kerry) Kertesz, Michael (Leslie) Kertesz, Heather (Greg) Briest, Brandon (Elli) Bray, Chad (Svetlana) Kertesz, Katie (Christian) Nunamann, Adam (Carly Silverman) Maxson, Michelle (Norman Glazer)Maxson, Max Steinberg and Elana Steinberg. Great grandmother of Lily, Marin, Ella, Averie, Chloe and Claire. Family graveside services were held Sept. 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the Multiple Sclerosis/Cleveland Chapter or the Mellen Center, c/o The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44195.