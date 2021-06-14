Bennett Scott Kest, loving father of Chelsea Kest and Sarah (Jordan) Phillips. Devoted "Big Papa" to his one and only precious granddaughter, Braelyn. Dear brother of Jodi Kest and Pamela (Jeffrey) Borovetz. Beloved uncle of Brett Sheber, Heather (Matt) Saluan, Aly, Avery, Zach and Carly Borovetz. Cherished son of the late Marjorie and Sheldon. Dear friend of former wife, Lisa Sheber and brother-in-law to Herbie and Mark Sheber. Loving "Dog Dad" to his precious Isabella.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. June 15 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to Cornerstone Hospice, The Lane Purcell Hospice House, 2452 Co. Road, 526E, Sumterville, FL 33585, or the Friends of the IDF, 5495 Mayfield Road, #200 Lyndhurst, OH 44124.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the funeral, may view it beginning June 16 on YouTube (enter Bennett S. Kest Funeral Service).