Sheldon J. Kest, 87, a lifelong resident of Cleveland, passed away Dec. 10, 2020.
Born June 5, 1933, in Cleveland to Taube and Benjamin Kest, he graduated from Glenville High School and attended Kent State University. After serving in the U.S. Army, Sheldon was a partner of Rocky River Beverage and Hausman Co.
A member of Congregation Bethaynu, Sheldon was also involved with Maison Forest City and the Cleveland City Club. He loved to fish, golf, play craps and poker, and traveling around the world with his wife.
Sheldon was such a wonderful, caring and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend. He was always there for everyone. He is finally reunited with his soulmate.
Sheldon is survived by his children, Bennett, Jodi and Pamela (Jeff); grandchildren, Chelsea, Sarah (Jordan), Aly, Avery, Zach and Carly; great-grandchild, Braelyn; and brother, Malcolm (Marion). He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie Kest; and parents, Taube and Benjamin.
Services were held Dec. 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Sheldon can be made to The Weils.