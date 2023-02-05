Marleen J. Keyes, dearly beloved wife of Robert Keyes, passed away Feb. 4, 2023.
Devoted mother of Scott Siegel (Darlene) and Susan Siegel (Lenny Beck); cherished grandmother of Michael Siegel and Shana (Josh) Kesner; loving great grandmother of Lio Kesner; loving daughter of the late Gilmore and Edith Schwartz; special friend of Helen McCall; dearest sister of Gayle S. Bernstein (deceased); dear aunt of Wendy Friedman (James) and Cheryl Halpern (Andy); and loving companion of Jake, the Cocker Spaniel.
Marleen loved playing golf and watching sports. She spent many years traveling and having a winter home in Florida. Marleen enjoyed her patio having happy hour with family friends and neighbors.
Services will be held at noon Feb. 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the residence, 3835 Lander Road, Unit 1 (Landerwood Glen) in Orange.
Contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital or Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.