Eugene Kiner, 92, of Beachwood, passed away April 14, 2020.
Eugene was born on July 2, 1927 in Cleveland. He was a graduate of Glenville High School. Eugene worked as a foreman at Midwest Steel.
He loved reading and watching the History channel and old movies. He was quick with a joke and quick to complain about the state of politics. Eugene was very devoted to his wife, Marian, and would visit her every day when she lived at Montefiore. He received great pleasure listening to stories about his
great-grandchildren.
Eugene was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Marian, his parents, Samuel and Bella Kiner, and his siblings, Rose, Nellie, Anne, Marian, Bernice, Bessie, Kenneth and Edward. He was the father of Samuel (Jeannie Sperling), Ronald (Sara), Marc (Debbie, deceased), and Beth Baskin (Bruce, deceased). He was the grandfather of Chad, Raizel, Brindel, Nechama Dina, Yehoshua, Jeremy, Aaron, Brett and Bradley and the great-grandfather of 15.
Funeral services were held April 17 at Mt. Olive Cemetery. No shiva will be held.
Contributions suggested to support COVID-19 care at University Hospitals. Visit UHgiving.org.
Funeral arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.