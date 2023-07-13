Kippen, James

Dr. James Kippen, 75, of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., died June 28, 2023.
James was born in Cleveland on March 10, 1948, to Alvin and Ruth Kippen (both deceased), and graduated from Shaker Heights High School. He attended The Ohio State University as an undergraduate student and Temple University for graduate school where he earned his DDS degree.
James is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dr. Stephanie Ravett; his children, Clay Kippen (Sisi Liu) and Hunter Kippen; siblings, Laura Kippen and David (Nancy) Kippen; and grandchild Romi Kippen.
Outside of his work and family, he enjoyed golf, tennis, swimming, travel, football and politics.
Funeral services were held June 30 at Joseph Levine & Sons.
Contributions can be made in his memory to an organization of the donor’s choice.