Diane E. Kirstein (nee Dreyfuss), born Sept. 13, 1941 in Cleveland to Erna and Walter Dreyfuss and was a twin to Steven Dreyfuss, each of blessed memory. Diane married her beloved husband, Jerrold, on Jan. 31, 1965 and was a devoted mother to Debbie (Dan Chessin) and Lisa (Michael Lombino), caring grandmother to Brian, Jordan and Carly Chessin. Diane died April 5, 2023.
Diane graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Ohio University.
Diane worked as a teacher for special needs kids. Then, for many years at Metro West – The United Jewish Federation in New Jersey.
Diane is survived by devoted sister-in-law Carol Dreyfuss and devoted brother-in-law Dr. Elliot Kirstein (Margo). She is predeceased by her sister-in-law Rosalee Kirstein. Diane was cherished by nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends both in Cleveland and New Jersey.
There will be shiva from 3 to 7 p.m. April 9 at the home of Debbie and Dan Chessin, 335 Inwood Trail in Aurora.
Donations may be made to the Gathering Place, JFSA or the Cleveland Clinic Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff at JFSA, Menorah Park, and The Cleveland Clinic/Hillcrest Intensive Care and Hospice – each was caring, kind and appreciated by our family.