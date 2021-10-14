Alvin L. Kitay, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Marks). Loving father of Joel Kitay, Richard (Susan) Garber and Robert (Rini) Garber. Devoted grandfather of Isabelle Kitay, Alexander Kitay, Max (Jamie) Garber, Jessica Garber, Bryan (Johanna) Garber, Hayley Garber and the late Michael Garber. Great-grandfather of Molly, Kara and Colin.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery (masks are required).
Family will receive friends until 8 p.m. Oct. 17, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the residence of Rini and Robert Garber, 7521 Faraway Trail in Chagrin Falls. Shiva will continue from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the home of Nancy Kitay, 155 Blossom Lane in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Temple-Tifereth Israel or the Maltz Hospice House of Menorah Park.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning October 18 on YouTube (in search enter Alvin Kitay Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.