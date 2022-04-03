Lois Klapholz (nee Rosen), 84, of Shaker Heights, passed away April 3, 2022. Lois was born May 10, 1937, in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of the late Sheldon Klapholz; devoted mother of David (Eileen Sadowsky) Klapholz and Elizabeth (Andrew) Elia; loving grandmother of Aaron Sadholz, Ilana Sadholz, Abram Elia, Tovah Elia and Louis Elia; dear sister of Evelyn (Eli) Shamam of Los Angeles.
Funeral services for Lois will be held at 1 p.m. April 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649027657176308.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon, Ohio.
Contributions are suggested to the Rising Star Academy (gorisingstar.org/donate/make-a-donation), P.O. Box 40354, Bay Village, OH 44140.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Klapholz family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.