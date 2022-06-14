Geraldine Klass (nee Snyder), beloved wife of the late Harvey.
Born in Cleveland on Aug. 18, 1924, to Bessie and Louis Snyder. Loving mother of daughters Jo Ellyn (Harold) Kerzner and Nancy (Dr. Scott) Boydman. Cherished grandmother to Jason (Tracy) Berk, Kerrie (Marc) Wilner, Russell Boydman, Lindsey Kerzner, Chelsea Boydman, Jacalyn Kerzner, Andrea Kerzner (Jeremy Thompson) and Jason Kerzner; and great-grandmother to Stella and Sloane Berk, Addison Wilner, and Asher and Sienna Thompson. Predeceased by brothers, Marvin (Claire) and Leonard (Louella) Snyder. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for immediate family will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, shiva will be held privately.
Memorial contributions can be made to the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland Chapter (ncjwcleveland.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.