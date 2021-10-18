Marge K. Klass (nee Kelemen), beloved wife of the late Charles L. Klass. Loving mother of Nicole (Brian Makowski) Klass and Jennifer (David) Kohn. Devoted grandmother of Jackson. Dear sister of Clare Kelemen, Gary (Gloria) Kelemen and the late Kathy (Howard) Sandler.
Family requests no visitation due to the pandemic.
Friends who wish may contribute to the U. S. Holocaust Museum (USHHMM.org) or the Kol Israel Foundation, 3681 Green Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.