Dr. Stuart Klassman, DDS. Beloved father of Katy Klassman, Ken (Erin) Klassman, Chandler Klassman, Sasha Hope and Taylor Klassman. Devoted grandfather of Harrison, Julian and Arthur. Dear brother of Jody Ress. Former husband of Jeanmarie.
Private immediate family services will be held Jan. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Those unable to attend are invited to view the service at noon Jan. 9 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Dr. Stuart Klassman, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Evans Scholars or the democratic candidate of their choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.