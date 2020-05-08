Lois Gertrude Klaus (nee Krieger), 93 of Cleveland, passed away May 5, 2020.
Born in Cleveland on March 1, 1927, to William (Iser) Krieger and Rose Brodsky Krieger, Lois graduated from Glenville High School. She later received her bachelor’s degree from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University).
Lois loved pottery, drawing, painting and classical music. Her favorite activity in her later years was “perpetrating” art.
She is survived by her children, Susan Klaus of Cleveland, David (Laura) Klaus of Bethesda, Md., Alisa Klaus of Santa Cruz, Calif., Laura (David) Abada of Sunnyvale, Calif., and Sarah Klaus of London, UK; grandchildren, Michael Klaus, Abigail (Jon) Glick, Emily (Brian) Abada, Sharon Abada and Benjamin Abada; and brother, Mark Krieger of Shaker Heights. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Rose; and brother, Irvin Krieger.
A private online service will be held at 2 p.m. May 10. For information about the service, contact Alisa at alisaklaus@yahoo.com.
Donations in Lois’ memory can be made to your local food bank.