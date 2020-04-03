Herb Kleiman passed away on April 3, 2020 at his home in Shaker Heights after an epic 20-year battle against massive stroke.
He served as president of Kleiman Associates Inc., a strategic marketing-communications firm serving high technology companies nationwide that he and his wife Berenice formed as equal partners in 1987. He and Berenice co-authored “One Stroke, Two Survivors” one of their two books published by the Cleveland Clinic that recounted their battle against his stroke in 2001. The book is written in two voices, that of the stroke survivor and the spousal caregiver. For four decades before forming Kleiman Associates, Herb worked with top managements as a high-tech management consultant, Wall Street high-tech securities analyst, and then as a business leader and strategist. His numerous articles, op-ed columns and speeches helped translate and position complex and often fast-changing technologies. As a member of the Cleveland Engineering Society, he founded and chaired its Management of Technology Division.
Herb held business degrees from George Washington University (DBA) and New York University (MBA). He earned his first degree in electrical engineering (BSEE) from The Cooper Union. His 1966 doctoral dissertation about the birth of the microchip remains a seminal contribution to the history of 20th century technology. He gifted The Stanford University Library with the collection of his oral history interviews with key pioneers in microelectronics conducted for his doctoral dissertation.
Herb is survived by his wife of 56 years Berenice (nee Elkin), his children Kathy Kleiman (Mark Massey), Miriam Kleiman (Jason Steinbaum) and Steven Kleiman; grandchildren Jonathan and Rebecca Stern, and Zachary and Maxwell Steinbaum.
A memorial service will be held at some time in the future. There will be no shiva.
Contributions may be made to The Cooper Union, 30 Cooper Sq, New York, NY 10003.