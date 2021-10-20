Carole B. Klein (nee Barauck), 94, of Asheville, N.C., passed away on Oct. 3, 2021. Carole was the beloved wife of the late Paul G. Klein for 63 years. Carole and Paul met at a Hillel event at the University of Michigan and married on Christmas Day 1947. Upon graduation, they moved to Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, where they resided for more than 35 years.
Carole was born in Utica, N.Y., and raised primarily in the Baltimore-Washington area. After retiring from fulfilling careers in Cleveland, Carole and Paul moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C., then migrated to the mountains of North Carolina residing in Bakersville together. After Paul’s death, Carole moved to nearby Asheville where she found a supportive community and friends at Givens Estates.
Carole was the director of child life programs at Cleveland hospitals, including Mt. Sinai, St. Luke’s and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s. After moving to Hilton Head Island in 1985, Carole became the director of hospice care of the Low Country. In addition to her professional activities, Carole loved her many dogs and cats, traveling, gardening, reading, entertaining, and films. She was very civic minded and advocated for social justice issues, including writing to legislators and newspapers on behalf of local and national concerns.
Carole is survived by son, Jonathan Klein (Abbie) of Cleveland; daughter, Lisa Klein (Sarah Tyerman) of London, England; granddaughters, Francesca (Alex) Toomey and Isabel Klein. Carole appreciated her family of many friends that she made and cherished throughout the chapters of her life.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, Joseph and Sadye Barauck; brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Alice Barauck; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arthur and Ruth Ness.
Carole was buried on Oct. 5 at the Western North Carolina Military Cemetery next to her cherished husband, Paul. A memorial service was held Oct. 10 at the Givens Estates in Asheville.
For those interested in remembering Carole with a contribution, the family suggests either the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Child Life Clinic Internship Program at the following address: University Hospitals, RB&C Child Life Clinic Internship Program, Institutional Relations Department, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-4554; or the Hebrew International Aid Society (HIAS) at P.O. Box 97077, Washington, DC 20090-7077 (bit.ly/3DM2Ek4).