Esther Klein was born Esther Adler on Jan. 25, 1921, in the small shtetl of Brezev, Czechoslovakia.
One of ten living children she was possessed of a curious and unquenchable thirst for knowledge. She was reading Nietzsche and Kant to the chagrin of her parents. She was a formidable chess player. Despite growing up in a religious home, Esther, was not observant.
In addition to a great intellect, she also had an incredible fashion sense and insisted on having her clothes made in the larger city of Chust.
During World War II, she was interred in numerous concentration camps, including Auschwitz. Upon her release she met and married Arthur Klein in a DP camp. Later she had a daughter, Sarah (aka Sandy).
Subsequently the three of them moved to New York City where they lived for two years. Following her brother’s family, she moved to Cleveland where she resided the rest of her life. Shortly thereafter she had a son, David.
She found her calling acting as an interior designer in the furniture store she owned with her husband. Subsequently she excelled in the design and sales of fashion jewelry.
Esther was tried many times during her life. Having survived concentration camp, she lost both her husband and her son, David, a few years apart. Her most recent battle was with COVID-19. Becoming ill shortly after Christmas, she beat the disease itself – but the complications would prove fatal. She fought for three months and the aides and nurses remarked at her iron will to survive. She succumbed on March 21, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Bernard) Agin (nee Klein); her grandchildren, Jonas (Camrin) Agin and Marissa (Zach) Keshner (nee Agin); her great-grandchildren, Cadence Agin, Donovan Agin and Cole Keshner; and niece, Leah Dicker (David Malik). She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur Klein, and son, David Klein (both of blessed memory)
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. March 23 at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation.
Contributions can be made to the Israeli Defense Fund (IDF) or the charity of your choice.