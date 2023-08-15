Ethel Klein passed away Aug. 14, 2023.
Born in Cleveland on Nov. 6, 1929, to David and Malvina Schmelzer, of blessed memory, Ethel was a resident of Cleveland for her whole life. She graduated from Glenville High School. Following graduation, Ethel immediately went to work with her father in his dry-cleaning business.
Ethel met the love of her life, Lawrence, after being fixed up on a blind date in 1949 and became engaged and married a short time later. They settled in the Heights area where they raised four children.
Throughout her life, she worked closely with her husband and traveled monthly to their Columbus showroom where they displayed and sold novelty gifts items and greeting cards. Her desire to get to know her customers was exceptional along with her sense of humor. Ethel always enjoyed chatting with the buyers, always inquiring about families, and their business. She was adored by all who knew her.
Ethel’s passions revolved around cooking and baking. She always had a quest for trying new recipes. Her greatest pleasure was preparing for family gatherings, for holidays and birthdays and any other occasion to spend time with her family.
A longtime member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Ethel always enjoyed attending and participating in services.
Ethel was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence D. Klein for 57 years. Loving mother of Barbara Linden (Michael), Sheryl (Douglas) Smith, Marcie Gilmore and the late Robert Klein. Devoted grandmother to Melissa (Tom) Evans, Scott Solomon, and Samantha, Julia and Andrew Gilmore. She is the great-grandmother of Easton and Cole Evans, and a cherished aunt. Dear sister the late Florence Kellner, Jeanette Schmelzer and Charlotte Levy.
Graveside services will be held at noon Aug. 16 at Chesterland Memorial Park, 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland.
Shiva will immediately follow services until 9 p.m. Aug. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at 11 Waterford Lane in Beachwood. Minyans will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. Please park on Village Lane.
Friends who are unable to attend the service can watch a recording on YouTube by searching Ethel Klein Funeral Service starting Aug. 17.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ethel are suggested to Vinney Hospice of Menorah Park or B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.