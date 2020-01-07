Joan K. Klein (nee Kramer), beloved wife of the late Jay Alan Klein. Loving mother of Larry (Ellyn) Klein and David (Marla) Klein. Devoted grandmother of Seth, Brandon, Jeremy, Sydney and Camryn.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 10, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 at the residence of Ellyn and Larry Klein, 37157 Landings Drive in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Gathering Place.