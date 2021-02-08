With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joseph Klein, our dear husband, father, zeide, uncle Joe and friend to many.
Born on March 31, 1929, in a small village in Czechoslovakia and after surviving concentration camps and typhoid fever, Joe came to the U.S. and was drafted, before even becoming a citizen, to serve in the Korean War. Joe then raised a family, was very active in his synagogue, Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, formerly Warrensville Center Synagogue, and for more than 30 years spoke before hundreds of groups all over the U.S. as a Holocaust survivor. Young and old heard his story and were all taken by his friendly nature. He impacted generations. Joe never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He treasured his family above all else, loving his grandchildren tremendously and that love will never be forgotten.
Solitude was always difficult for his gregarious personality and thankfully he was with Bella, his wife of 63 years, in a shared rehab room three weeks after first falling ill with COVID-19. We are comforted knowing he passed in his sleep after enjoying Shabbos dinner.
Besides his wife, Joe leaves behind his adoring daughters Audrey (Ricky) Markowitz of Solon and Mona (Artie) Allen of Dallas; and grandchildren, the loves of his life, Nace, Jessica, Adrian, Elie and Lee. Joe also leaves behind dear friend Mike Blain, whose 74 year friendship began as Holocaust survivors heading to England as refugees, serving in the U.S. army and residents of the Menorah Park community. This was very special to him.
Joe was the youngest of his siblings to survive the Holocaust and the last of his generation to pass, as his dear sister-in-law, Leah Klein (z”l) predeceased him by less than a month.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Jacob Allen Holocaust Education Fund at Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, 23749 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44122. His memory should be for a blessing.
Services were held Feb. 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery (Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue Section) in Solon.