Leah Klein, 92, passed away Jan. 12, 2021, in Raanana, Israel.
Leah, a survivor of the Shoah, came to Cleveland in 1952. She was a loving and devoted wife to Andor Klein for almost 60 years until his death in 2005.
In 2010, Leah made Aliyah to Raanana.
She is survived by her son, Maurice (Sandy); daughters, Susie (Stewart) Weiss and Hedy (Jay) Richman; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leah was known for her grace and elegance and her tremendous love of her family. Her outgoing and warm disposition endeared her to all.
Together with Andor she was active in the Warrensville Center Synogogue, Green Road Synogogue, Amit Women, YABI, and many other communal organizations.
Her memory should be for a blessing.