Marvin A. Klein, of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Mayfield Heights, passed away May 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Born on Nov. 10, 1928, in Akron, Marvin was the son of Abraham (z”l) and Gizella Klein (z”l) and brother to Margaret Harris (z”l) and Harold Klein (z”l). He was married to Beverly Sperling (z”l) for 30 years and is survived by their two children, former congressman Rob (Dori) Klein and Cindy (Michael) Furst; grandchildren, Brian (Alexandria) Klein, Lauren (Daniel) Caplow, Brett (Jennifer) Furst and Stephanie Furst; and great-grandchildren, Ava Furst. He is also survived by his wife of the last 32 years, Renee; her children, Kevin (Karen) Kutz, Bryan (Cindy) Kutz and Adrienne Kutz; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Sharon) Kutz, Aaron (Elizabeth) Kutz, Brandon Kutz, Justin (Brandi) Kutz, Blaine Kutz, Bradley Rosenthal, Austin Rosenthal and Rayna Rosenthal; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Kutz and Noah Kutz.
Marvin grew up working in his family’s business, Cleveland Variety Store, on the near west side of Cleveland. He successfully ran the store until 1986 when he transitioned to his second career as a residential real estate agent. He had a strong work ethic and was always regarded as an easy-going person who got along with everyone. He enjoyed sports, played softball, badminton, ping pong and doubles tennis until he was 85. He will always be remembered as one of the biggest cheerleaders of his hometown, Cleveland.
He met his wife, Beverly, and married in 1954. Together they had a wonderful family life built on working together in the family business, raising their family, the celebration of Jewish holidays and Thanksgiving and family cookouts.
His pride and joy were his family and friends. Whether it was sporting events, bar and bat mitzvahs, graduations and weddings, he wanted to be there to celebrate the milestones. When his son was elected to public office, he met governors and presidents, enjoyed the proud moments, but took it all in stride. He and Renee had a wonderful 32 years together, traveling all over the world and enjoying the company of a large group of friends. Moving to Delray Beach gave them the chance to enjoy the Florida lifestyle for many years and make new sets of friends.
Since his retirement, Marvin returned to his more observant roots by attending Shabbat services regularly at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Cleveland, and when he moved to Florida, at B’nai Torah Congregation with his son, Ron.
Contributions in his memory can be made to B’nai Torah Congregation/TLC Program in Boca Raton, Fla., or B’nai Israel in Tustin, Calif.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Klein family.