Michael Klein, 83, of Beachwood, passed away suddenly July 8, 2021. Born in LaSalle, Ill., Mike grew up in a loving home in Peoria with his younger sister Nancy. As a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison, he remained a decades-long Badgers fan. As a young adult he launched a successful company, Sentinel Consumer Products, and served as its CEO until his retirement.
Mike was a man of deep conviction, fierce love for his family, unwavering integrity and ethics, and personal drive. He adored the three children, Elizabeth, Dean and Robyn, he had with his then-spouse, Margie Klein, and the two of them were true partners in parenting even after a divorce. He met his life partner, Jackie Nguyen, on a date arranged by mutual friends 12 years ago, and the two of them had been inseparable ever since — he was, as Jackie put it, “my rock,” and he couldn’t imagine a day without her. He deeply loved and was enormously proud of his grandchildren Leah, Jonah, Zachary, Zoe and Jacob, and always held his only sibling, Nancy Sher, close to his heart.
A prolific and pro-level golfer, Mike took to the links often after retirement, always improving his game and working on technique — even on his final day, he played 18 holes. He was always proud of being a Jew and took great joy in Jewish life and identity, and was a long-time member of Park Synagogue.
Even as friends began experiencing declining health, he remained loyal and steadfast, checking in on them and offering ongoing support. He was generous with his love, time, and resources, and believed in treating every human being with dignity and respect.
At the end of the day, family and his life partner, Jackie, mattered most. Nothing gave Mike more happiness than being with those he loved or traveling with Jackie. His family loved his presence, his wit, his guidance, his caring and his big heart.
Mike is survived by his life partner, Jackie; his three children, Elizabeth Klein (Earl Pike), Dean Klein and Robyn Gecht (Herb Gecht); his five grandchildren, Leah, Jonah, Zachary, Zoe and Jacob; his sister, Nancy Sher (Sandy Sher); and his niece, Allison Frazier (Curtis Frazier). Other loved ones include Jill Klein; Mike’s ex-spouse and friend, Margie Klein; and many other beloved relations, friends and colleagues.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ab and Janet Klein; and his niece, Debbie Jaffe (Scott Jaffe).
A funeral service was held July 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. A burial service was held immediately afterwards at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.