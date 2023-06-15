Klein, Nancy

Nancy Ellen Klein (nee Weiss), age 70 of Shaker Heights, passed away June 14, 2023 after a brief illness.
Beloved wife of Dr. Louis Klein. Loving mother of Cantor Audrey (Dr. Joshua Albert) Klein of Toronto. Dearest grandmother of Nora Eynat Klein-Albert. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Herbert and Lois Weiss and brother Kevin Weiss.
Nancy was a professor of Theater History at Cleveland State University 1989-2004 and at Case Western Reserve University 2005-2006. She was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and involved in various projects of The Women of Fairmount Temple.
Services will be held June 18 at 2 p.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights June 18 following services and interment until 9 p.m.
June 19 the family will receive at the residence 22361 Westchester Road in Shaker Heights from 3 to 9 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or the charity of choice.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view June 18 at 2 p.m. by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Nancy Klein, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.