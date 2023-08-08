Shirley Klein 98, beloved and devoted wife of Morton Klein for 76 years, passed away on Aug. 7, 2023.
Shirley lived most of her life in Cleveland and attended Cleveland Heights High School. She graduated in 1943 and then attended college at Hillsdale College in Michigan and Western Reserve College in Cleveland.
In addition to being a successful homemaker, from which she derived great joy, she found time to volunteer in various capacities. As a lifetime member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Shirley served as president of their sisterhood and worked on many committees and projects. She also volunteered at Mt. Sinai Hospital’s flower mart where she shopped for, arranged and delivered flowers and plants to patients.
Shirley’s home always served as a gathering place for family and friends. She was an entertainer extraordinaire as she hosted many family events and holiday dinners. Her kitchen was where the magic happened. Whether it be chocolate chip cookies or pecan rolls, her children and grandchildren always left her house with tins of delicacies. Her treasured recipes and love of cooking will live on in the homes of those she loved.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Morton; her children, Linda (Mark) Goldman of Needham Mass., Bonnie (Robert) Bernstein of Bainbridge Township and Howard (Michele) Klein of Beachwood; her grandchildren, Brooke (Adam) Zelwin, Jessica Goldman, Katherine (Scott) Matarese, Joshua (Laura) Goldman and Hallie (Dave) Moldawer; and her great-grandchildren, Ari, Chase, Zachary, Hannah, Jonathan, Eleanor, Molly and Jack.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9 at the residence, 25404 Bryden Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Charles River Center Developmental Disabilities of Needham, Mass., or Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it on Aug. 10 on YouTube and searching Shirley Klein funeral service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.