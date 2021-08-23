Frances A. Kleinman (nee Hecht), March 20, 1924, to August 20, 2021, passed away peacefully.
Dearly beloved daughter of Jacob Hecht and Sarah (both deceased); loving and adored wife of Dr. Leonard Kleinman (deceased); precious mother of Dr. Gary (Polly) Kleinman of Naples, Fla., and Robert Kleinman (Mary Pat) of Naples; adored Nana of five and great-grandmother of eight; dearest sister of Adelyn (Jay, deceased) Bramson of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and her brother, Emmanuel (Edith) Hecht, both deceased, as well as many cousins nieces and nephews whom all adored their Franny.
Franny was a fun-loving spirit. True to her beliefs, family, and friends. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. It was there that she met the love of her life, her Lenny. They married, had two boys, Gary and Bob and lived her dream.
She enjoyed bowling, mahjong, and cards, as well as her special “club” couples through the years. Most importantly, she was the perfect office manager for many years for her husband, Len and her son, Gary, who shared a medical practice. She will be so missed by all who loved her.
Private family services will be held graveside.
To view the service Aug. 24 go to YouTube and search Frances Kleinman Funeral Service.
Family suggests contributions to CWRU (Case Western Reserve University) School of Law, Jacob Hecht Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.